Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Acquires EV Group Holdings LLC, along with EVDepot Brand, Scaling Infrastructure Offering to Ecommerce, Commercial and Fleet Delivery Service Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of EV Group Holdings LLC ("EVGH") a group of companies focused on national real estate assets and real estate solutions for commercial and fleet operators requiring parking, maintenance and EV charging depot resources. The aggregate purchase price paid by Charge pursuant to the acquisition agreement is $18.7 million of cash and Charge's common stock.

In 2019, EVGH (through its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Fleet Maintenance LLC), began licensing parking facilities to one of the largest ecommerce companies in the world, subsequently installing the initial phases of an EV depot charging ecosystem. Strategically positioned to provide ancillary services around last mile e-commerce delivery demands to accommodate the acceleration of the industry, EVGH has a first mover advantage as a pioneer, to create EV depot locations nationwide. They launched EVDepot Inc. in 2021 to provide dedicated real estate for commercial and fleet parking, maintenance, and EV charging for the commercial, fleet, industrial and consumer industries.

Charge will oversee expansion to ensure design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and monitoring and maintenance, to meet the increasing demands of commercial and fleet management solutions for parking, storing, and electrification of vehicles.

"EVGH is a first-mover resource with an iron clad approach to meet the growing vehicle demands of online purchase delivery, commercial, and fleet operations." said Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge. "In alignment with the transition towards greener delivery solutions and commercial fleets for EVs, there is an inevitable growing demand for parking, storage and EV charging solutions to accommodate the largest global players in ecommerce. This is a significant growth area for Charge as we expand our geographic footprint and capabilities to support EV depot solutions for electrification of commercial vehicles."

Brendan Durkin, President of EVGH said, "We see great potential in combining forces with Charge, as our collective unique value proposition provides a turn-key solution for charging, parking, and maintaining electric vehicle fleets."

About EV Group Holdings LLC and EVDepot

EV Group Holdings LLC and EVDepot headquartered in New Jersey, license real estate for off-site commercial parking with a continually growing real estate portfolio targeted towards depot style parking to meet the needs of both electric and carbon-based vehicle fleets for fleet operators.

