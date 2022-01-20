Brings Three Decades of Industry Advisory and Operational Experience

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, today announced that Dr. Julian Feneley has joined the firm's London office as Managing Director, Healthcare Life Sciences (HCLS). Dr. Feneley brings close to 30 years of healthcare and life sciences industry experience to Harris Williams, and will lead HCLS's European efforts, building on the firm's expertise across the group's key verticals, including pharma services, medical devices, and numerous healthcare provider segments.

"We are excited to welcome Julian to Harris Williams as we continue to expand our global platform," said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-heads of M&A at Harris Williams. "As a seasoned and trusted advisor and proven industry executive, Julian brings an extensive understanding of the healthcare landscape and universe of sponsors and corporates globally that is critical to navigating an increasingly active and dynamic sector. Moreover, Julian values our firm's culture of collaboration and integrity, and we look forward to his many contributions as we further strengthen our ability to meet increasing client demand across Europe."

"Harris Williams has an outstanding reputation of unlocking value for its clients, and I'm delighted to join its insightful and dedicated team at this exciting time in the firm's growth," said Dr. Feneley. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as the firm continues to build its global presence."

Cheairs Porter and Geoff Smith, co-heads of Harris Williams' Healthcare Life Sciences Group, added, "The sustained, robust expansion of healthcare and life sciences globally demands the deep industry relationships, expertise, and execution capabilities that Julian brings to our growing European business. We believe our unrivalled sector knowledge and unwavering commitment to client service uniquely positions us to guide our corporate and financial sponsor clients as they seek to capitalize on attractive opportunities around the world."

Dr. Feneley was most recently Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Europe at Macquarie Capital (investment banking division of Macquarie Group). Previous experience includes serving as Head of Healthcare Investment Banking Europe at Canaccord Genuity Inc. after leading healthcare investment banking in Europe at JP Morgan. He also served as CEO of BriteSmile Inc, a leading US dental technology company that served more than 7,000 dental practice clients worldwide. Dr. Feneley earned MBBS (medical) and B.Sc (science) degrees from the University of London (Guy's Hospital).

Harris Williams' HCLS Group is dedicated to understanding the complex industry dynamics and providing superior merger and acquisition advisory services to companies that operate within it. The HCLS Group has deep experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers, payors and payor services, outsourced pharmaceutical services, medical device supply chain, healthcare IT, and pharmacy.

About Harris Williams

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams Co. Ltd and Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

