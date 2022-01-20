DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media and Games Invest: Games segment gamigo group forms new launch department to further increase it's game launching efforts



20.01.2022 / 13:15

Media and Games Invest: Games segment gamigo group forms new launch department to further increase it's game launching efforts January 20, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange): Games segment gamigo Group has announced the formation of a new launch department as part of the publisher's strategy to expand its roster of titles and enter new markets, thus further investing into the organic growth of the Games segment. The new launch department will be headed by the two industry veterans Marcus Behrens as Director Publishing and Marc Berekoven as Director Marketing. Marcus Behrens joined the gamigo group in January 2022 after holding lead positions as Publishing Director Mobile / Business Development at Kalypso Media and Head of Publishing at Bigpoint. Marc Berekoven joined gamigo in December 2021 after holding executive positions as Head of Business Development at 4Players, Marketing Director Europe at NCsoft Europe, and Senior Marketing Manager Europe at ZeniMax Europe in recent years. "The new launch department is an essential part of our future product strategy. We are therefore happy and proud that with Marcus Behrens and Marc Berekoven, we were able to secure two very experienced industry experts," comments Jens Knauber, CEO at gamigo group and COO of MGI. "We can't wait to announce the new titles for our expanding games lineup, adding new gameplay experiences and new audiences to our strong portfolio of existing online and mobile games. Starting and staffing a launch department is part of our strategy to launch more titles. We already have a well filled launch pipeline and are negotiating several further titles" The first title to be overseen by the new launch department is the dynamic open-world MMORPG Fractured Online by Dynamight Studios, which was recently announced in December 2021. The gamigo group will provide the developer with publishing support before and after release. Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE is an integrated digital games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q3'21). Next to it's strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

