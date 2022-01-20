Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $4.9 million from the exercise of approximately 32.6 million common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercise for accelerating the development of its ambitious product pipeline and further maximizing shareholder value.

The warrants were originally issued in connection to a private placement offering of units completed in January 2021. The exercise price of the warrants was $0.15 per common share with an expiration date of January 15th, 2022.

"I am delighted to report a successful warrant exercise for the Company, as more than 81% of the available warrants have been exercised, including significant contributions from management and other insiders," commented Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion. "The additional proceeds strengthen our financial position and allow us to execute our business plan with fortitude. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and their confidence in the prospects of QeM's technology."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Web site: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110967