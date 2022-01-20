Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG) signed a contract to supply its industry-leading organic waste treatment solutions to Societa' Agricola Agriferr ss di Zagni Matteo C (Agriferr), an agricultural industry company based in Rivarolo del Re Ed Uniti, Cremona, Italy.

Anaergia will build Agriferr's new plant using a range of proprietary systems, including the Company's first-ever renewable natural gas liquefaction system. Anaergia will also install its Triton digester, biogas upgrading system, and an on-site fueling station for end users. Under the terms of this agreement, Anaergia is to build and then operate this plant for a period of four years. This facility, which is expected to produce about 2,000 tons of liquid natural gas (LNG) annually, is slated to begin operations by the end of 2022.

"This is an important milestone for both Anaergia and Agriferr," said Alessandro Massone, Anaergia's President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "This underscores Anaergia's strong market position in Italy while it provides Agriferr with the world's best integrated approach for producing value from agricultural wastes."

"Italy is a European leader in the adoption of renewable energy, and an increasingly important market for Anaergia," noted Andrew Benedek, Anaergia's Chairman and CEO. "Furthermore, this project is especially notable because it marks Anaergia's first sale of a system that will produce renewable LNG at a time when there is fast growing demand across Europe for this vital commodity. We expect to see follow-up demand for this integrated solution in Italy as well as in a range of other European countries."

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

