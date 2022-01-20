DJ Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director 20-Jan-2022 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Announces the Appointment of Executive Director

Krasnodar, Russia (January 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the appointment of Alexey Kornya to the position of the Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the retail chain.

In Magnit, Alexey Kornya will be responsible for e-commerce, finance and legal affairs, investment and risk management. The key tasks of Alexey include acceleration of the Company's ongoing digital transformation and assistance in further development of digital services for customers.

For the past three years, Alexey Kornya served as the President of MTS. He joined MTS in 2004 and held various finance function positions. Before MTS, he worked as the Chief Financial Consultant at AIG and in various positions at Polymetal and PwC.

Alexey Kornya graduated from the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance (in Economics), as well as from the Buckinghamshire College (UK) (in International Finance and Accounting).

« Jan Dunning Magnit's President and Chief Executive "I'd like to welcome Alexey Kornya to the team. With his vast managerial experience in the telecom Officer industry, Alexey will bolster our executive team, which will help us be even more efficient and effective in driving our Company's aggressive growth and digital transformation". » For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had

revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on

the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a

credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+.

Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 Sequence No.: 137930 EQS News ID: 1270953 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2022 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)