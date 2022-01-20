Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.01.2022
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
20.01.22
15:18 Uhr
11,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,86 %
Dow Jones News
20.01.2022 | 14:01
Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director

DJ Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director 20-Jan-2022 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magnit Announces the Appointment of Executive Director

Krasnodar, Russia (January 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the appointment of Alexey Kornya to the position of the Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the retail chain.

In Magnit, Alexey Kornya will be responsible for e-commerce, finance and legal affairs, investment and risk management. The key tasks of Alexey include acceleration of the Company's ongoing digital transformation and assistance in further development of digital services for customers.

For the past three years, Alexey Kornya served as the President of MTS. He joined MTS in 2004 and held various finance function positions. Before MTS, he worked as the Chief Financial Consultant at AIG and in various positions at Polymetal and PwC.

Alexey Kornya graduated from the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance (in Economics), as well as from the Buckinghamshire College (UK) (in International Finance and Accounting). 

Jan Dunning 
 
Magnit's President 
and Chief Executive "I'd like to welcome Alexey Kornya to the team. With his vast managerial experience in the telecom 
Officer       industry, Alexey will bolster our executive team, which will help us be even more efficient and 
           effective in driving our Company's aggressive growth and digital transformation". 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
        "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
        southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had

revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on

the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a

credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. 

Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

ISIN:     US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     MGNT 
LEI Code:   2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
Sequence No.: 137930 
EQS News ID:  1270953 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2022 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
