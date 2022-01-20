Masdar will explore the development of 1.2GW of solar and potential storage projects in Indonesia for export to Singapore.Masdar, the state-owned renewables company of the United Arab Emirates, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore-based Tuas Power, French energy group EDF, and Indonesian state-owned utility PT Indonesia Power to explore the development of renewable energy in Indonesia for export to Singapore. The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the partnership will investigate the development of 1.2GW of solar and potential storage facilities. Masdar has already gained ...

