Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQB: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operational expansion into the Permian, in Central Reeves County in the Delaware Basin. Starting in late March of this year, Alpine Summit plans to begin drilling three wells through a land partnership with Tegridy Oil & Gas, LLC. Alpine Summit ultimately intends to maintain ongoing drilling operations in the Permian alongside its current activity in the Giddings area and South Texas.

"We continue to grow production dramatically through the drill-bit, with a clear focus on maximizing returns to capital. Entry into the Permian represents another significant step forward for our platform," said Bill Wicker, Alpine Summit's Chief Investment Officer.

"We are pleased to expand our business with Alpine Summit, a proven partner with a unique capital and operating solution," said Britain Moore, Principal, Tegridy Oil & Gas.

Alpine Summit has also completed the previously announced exercise by ten partners of the put right provided by the second development partnership ("DP2"). Following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, 826,063 Class B non-voting units of HB2 Origination, LLC (which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company) were issued to these partners on January 19, 2022.

