Glance Networks: Glance Named Top Provider for Visual Engagement Applications by Metrigy Research

Guided CX Leader Is Recognized for Solutions That Enhance Customer Experiences and Deliver Measurable Business Success

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of human-guided customer experience solutions that enable enterprises to deepen customer relationships and transform digital interactions, has been named a MetriStar 2022 Top Provider by Metrigy, a highly respected research and strategic advisory firm that focuses on innovative business communications technologies. Glance was recognized for its market-leading visual engagement applications, which include cobrowse, screenshare, and video solutions that enable customer-facing businesses to deliver live human assistance within a branded digital property.

In the study, technology vendors were measured across a range of metrics during its recent Customer Experience MetriCast 2022 survey, where over 1,800 companies around the globe were asked to assess how visual engagement applications impacted their ability to increase sales, control costs, satisfy customers, and improve agent efficiency. In its findings, Metrigy found that Glance outperformed its competition in almost every technology category, and was highly regarded by its customers in its ability to improve end-user satisfaction while also delivering tangible business outcomes. For example, 68.8 percent of Glance customers were positioned in the study's success group-the highest of all providers. These customers experienced a 43.6 percent revenue increase, 36.4 percent customer ratings improvement, as well as a 27.3 percent gain in agent efficiency.

"Unlike many technology awards, the MetriStar is not based on analysts' opinion, but instead real-world customer experience. That's what makes it so useful for CX leaders who are making technology provider decisions: Look to those already using the solution," said Robin Gareiss, chief executive officer and principal analyst for Metrigy. "Adding merit to the MetriStar Top Provider Award: More Glance's customers report better-than-average business metric improvements than any other provider in this technology category."

Glance enables businesses to seamlessly integrate real-time visual customer assistance and expert consultation into digital apps and websites through cobrowse, screen share, and video technology. Knowledge workers, advisors, and customer service personnel can instantly join customers in the digital interaction to provide human-to-human assistance that creates empathy, improves customer satisfaction, increases productivity, lowers operating costs, generates more transactions, and extends brand loyalty. Unlike third-party video meeting solutions, Glance collaboration sessions are embedded directly within the branded website or app, creating an in-brand, friction-free, and secure digital experience for consumers and staff.

In addition, Glance's proven and secure cloud-based technology is compatible with all major browsers, operating systems, and devices, and can be integrated with popular CRM, contact center, document management, and business communications platforms. Glance's technology is completely secure, and complies with data privacy mandates in financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries.

"Receiving 2022 MetriStar Top Provider honors is an achievement that the Glance family is enormously proud of, particularly since the justification of the award is based upon direct feedback from our customers," noted Tom Martin, Glance chief executive officer. "Our philosophy has always been to build solutions that allow our customers to achieve measurable business outcomes by creating solutions that deepen relationships and build brand loyalty. It is extremely gratifying that our solutions continue to be recognized-and embraced-by the marketplace."

About Glance Networks

Glance enables mid-to-large enterprises to engage customers easily in their digital environments. Glance's branded, in-the-moment web, mobile, and in-app Guided Customer Experiences (Guided CX) increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and drive innovative new revenue streams. The world's largest enterprises trust Glance's Guided CX technology to empower customer-first teams to securely see, show, and share anything online with a click of a button. With integrations into enterprise platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Twilio, Genesys, and ServiceNow, Glance leverages existing workflows to enable in-the-moment human guidance that delights customers and optimizes business performance. Discover the power of Guided Customer Experiences at http://www.glance.net.

