Novamind Inc.: Novamind to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Video Call Series

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announced today that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Video Call Series to be held virtually on January 25, 2022.

Neena Bitritto-Garg, Vice President Research Analyst, Biotech, at Citi, will host Novamind's Chief Executive Officer, Yaron Conforti and Chief Medical Officer, Reid Robison, MD, MBA, for a fireside chat at 10:00 AM ET.

"Novamind has an established track record as a leader in commercializing psychedelic medicine and other innovative mental health therapies through a growing network of clinics and hosting an exciting pipeline of clinical trials for major drug developers," said Mr. Conforti. "I look forward to introducing Citi's clients to Novamind and expanding our relationships with a global base of institutional investors."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

