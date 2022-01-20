As Process Mining and Execution Management Define the Future of Business, the Market Leader Announces Vaishnavi Sashikanth as Chief Engineering Officer, Chris Donato as President of Global Sales, and Gene Reznik as SVP, Ecosystem Industries

Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, today announced the appointments of three of the technology industry's most experienced and innovative executives to essential leadership positions. As organizations pursue greater data execution to increase performance, efficiency, and sustainability, Celonis continues to build an unrivaled team to rapidly meet the global demand for their technology and products.

Vaishnavi Sashikanth, Chief Engineering Officer (former Vice President of Engineering at Google YouTube)

Vaishnavi Sashikanth, VP of Engineering at YouTube and instrumental leader in the platform's meteoric growth, joins Celonis as Chief Engineering Officer. Sashikanth will be responsible for driving Celonis' innovation and technology leadership and building a world-class team of engineering experts in process and business execution.

As Celonis continues to build product and engineering designed to serve and engage its customers, Sashikanth brings unparalleled experience and insight in blending the best of the best innovations from both enterprise and consumer technology. She started leading engineering teams for B2B SaaS innovators including Oracle and Hyperion and then spent the last six years leading engineering infrastructure at YouTube, one of the most ubiquitous and consumer friendly products in technology.

"Celonis is building for a future where process data is strengthening and empowering execution for every part of an organization and this requires a very different approach for product engineering," said Alex Rinke, Celonis co-founder and co-CEO. "Vaish is a rare innovator who understands how to build a unique engineering team that will apply the UX, UI and scale of a B2C platform to the complex, sophisticated B2B SaaS world. We are incredibly excited about Vaish joining our leadership team and recruiting and leading the best of the best innovators that will change how companies run their businesses on process data."

"Celonis is on a timeless mission to help companies innovate through the breakthrough process mining technology that has unleashed the hidden potential in the backbone of every enterprise, big or small, across the globe," said Sashikanth. "The technology industry is at an inflection point, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity, now, to wholly transform the way businesses are run.

Sashikanth added, "Unravelling massive enterprise data created by the many interconnected business systems, bringing the power of machine learning to drive the right outcomes in real time, and making it so easy to leverage Celonis with every process in the world are all exciting capabilities at the heart of the Celonis Execution Management System. I am looking forward to helping companies accelerate their execution innovation with Celonis."

Chris Donato, President of Global Sales (former Executive Vice President, North America Applications and Consulting at Oracle)

Chris Donato is one of the technology industry's most experienced and successful sales leaders. He joins Celonis from Oracle where he was the EVP of North America Applications and Consulting, a multibillion dollar organization with 4,500 employees. Donato will focus on continuing the acceleration of Celonis' growth and momentum.

"We are in the early innings of helping our customers realize the full impact of putting process data to work across every facet of their business," said Rinke. "Chris is one of the most respected go-to-market leaders in business software and has the perfect mix of executive leadership and industry know-how to help our customers transform the way they run their companies by embedding Celonis into their most important business initiatives."

"It's an exciting time to join Celonis, as I have seen firsthand how companies struggle to redesign their processes, use data to trigger intelligent actions, and modernize their business execution," Donato said. "The old approach of taking legacy systems and recreating them in the cloud won't get organizations the benefits they're looking for, nor allow them to be disruptors in their industries. Celonis is the first company that actually addresses these process transformation problems, by giving organizations a view into how their business is running at the process level and bringing real-time data into business execution. I am thrilled to help customers make this generational shift to a new way to run their business with Celonis."

Gene Reznik, Senior Vice President, Ecosystem Industries (former Chief Strategy Officer at Accenture)

Gene Reznik will oversee the development of Celonis' Ecosystem, responsible for Celonis' industry strength and execution. This includes supervision of the company's consulting and system integration providers, business process outsourcers and independent software vendors. He will also deepen academic alliances to drive innovation and rapidly scale the global Celonis community.

Reznik spent over 26 years at Accenture including serving as the company's Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Managing Director of Ecosystem Ventures. He has worked with leading global organizations on process excellence, analytics and AI.

"It's a full team effort across the entire ecosystem to help Celonis customers achieve all of their core business execution and process excellence initiatives," said Miguel Milano, co-owner and Chief Revenue Officer at Celonis. "Gene's deep experience is a perfect fit to help Celonis' GSI, BPO, digital consultant, and technology partners fully adopt our execution management products and technology into their offerings."

"Over the course of my career, I have worked closely with leading enterprises, technology providers and professional services organizations to realize the value from business transformation," said Reznik. "Today, winning companies demand pinpoint accuracy, backed by data, to streamline their business processes as well as find new areas of competitive differentiation. This makes the ability to scan, identify and understand how to use process data to solve execution problems the new table stakes for consulting and technology providers."

Celonis continues to hire the best talent, and was recently recognized by Built In as a best company to work for across New York City and San Francisco.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

