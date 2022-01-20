- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk traded down 1.8% after Handelsbanken cut its target price on the stock, citing uncertainties about Novo's guidance for the new year.
- • Price target cut to DKK 650 from DKK 745, with recommendation maintained at hold
- • Novo may guide for revenue and EBIT growth of 3-8% for 2022, Handelsbanken said
- • Historically, Novo has been conservative with its outlook, and able to lift it later in the year: Handelsbanken
- • Novo is trading at 60% premium to peers now, according to Handelsbanken
