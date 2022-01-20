WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth Provides Testing and Vaccine Management for the United States Conference of Mayors

Over 1,400 cities will be represented in the Conference by their chief elected officials

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is excited to provide testing and vaccine management for the 90th winter meeting of over 1,400 mayors from U.S. cities with populations of 30,000 or more. President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and numerous Cabinet members will also attend.

WithHealth will have an on-site testing center at the Conference, and will be implementing the following protocols:

Antigen testing for all attendees and PCR testing for follow up as needed

Vaccination documentation verification and management

Contact tracing

Physician communication regarding positive cases

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, states, "We are honored to be the preferred vendor and trusted provider of the 90th Winter United States Conference of Mayors. WithHealth has been the testing and vaccine management provider for numerous companies, professional sports teams and production companies, and is committed to maintaining safe work and meeting environments throughout the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

B. Tilman Jolly, MD, FACEP Medical Director, Urgent Care, WithHealth, will be the physician in contact with any individuals who tests positive. "WithHealth is taking all the right steps to mitigate any risks to the health of these chief elected officials and conference attendees. The conference members use this annual gathering to align on several areas of leadership and to speak with a united voice on organizational policies and goals. The value of face-to-face interactions at gatherings like the Conference of Mayors cannot be understated. WithHealth is happy to be at the forefront of helping organizations to safely gather again in-person."

WithHealth continues to adapt and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of employers, productions and event organizers. The company's Vaccine Management Program is already proving effective in offices, on film sets, and in sports venues across the country. And while WithHealth is preparing to launch a digital precision care telehealth solution with anchor clients in early 2022, the organization continues to see increasing demand for solutions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. WithHealth is well positioned to take the stress and guess work out of new rules and guidelines by partnering with production teams, sports organizations, event organizers and corporate clients to implement its successful and time-tested Workplace Safety Program.

About WithHealth,Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by transforming the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a digital precision care telehealth company, makes genetics-based healthcare affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

