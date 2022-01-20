Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology (VegasLounge) to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has gone live with four (4) new operators, now offering Playgon's Live Dealer games to their global clients. This brings Playgon to a total of 30 operators that are utilizing the Company's technology, with an additional five (5) operators in the queue at various stages of onboard testing.

Playgon is also pleased to announce that total player wagering activity for the month of December 2021 has increased approximately 11% as compared to November 2021. Furthermore, monthly active player numbers are up 132% and betspots have increased over 100%, compared to the previous month.

"We are very pleased to welcome four (4) new operators into the Playgon family. They are impressed with our technology and are already contributing to player activity on our platform," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We continue to hear positive reviews from operators seeking new and innovative content and our mobile Live Dealer solution is a prime example of that as we continue to garner interest in the online gaming community. Momentum continues to grow in player activity on a month over month basis, and we are on track for a record 2022."

Mr. Krogh continued, "With our recently closed $10m financing at the end of 2021, we are well positioned to execute on our strategy for 2022, which includes revenue growth, increased sales and marketing activity with tangible operator additions, new market entry including US, Canada and Latin America. We are focused on quickly becoming one of the leading Live Dealer solution providers in the marketplace today."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Direct

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416) 644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Los Angeles, California Tel: (310) 299 1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statement also include player wagering activity as a metric to define growth such as player handle or turnover which is defined as the total (gross) amount wagered by players over a period of time. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110957