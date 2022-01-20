Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market worth $12.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report the "Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the DAS market is projected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2021 to USD 12.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing mobile data traffic is providing growth for DAS. Moreover, rising demand for high defined coverage; growing need for strong and reliable cellular connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT); growing need for enhancing spectrum efficiency; and increasing construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts plays a key role in driving the growth of the DAS market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25689918

DAS services to hold the largest size of DAS market during the forecast period

The distributed antenna system (DAS) market for services accounted for the largest share in 2020. It is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, growing at a higher CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Installation services contribute significantly to the overall growth of the DAS market. Both DAS manufacturers and DAS integrators offer installation services. Installation services include the installation of the DAS management pack as well as the addition of DAS services. Using a DAS management pack, the DAS cluster components are installed on the same machine on which the server is installed. Further, the installation requires dealing with several cables and complex connections, which requires expert skills and tools. As a result, it is the most expensive component of DAS services.

Market for VHF/UFH frequency DAS expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The VHF/UFH segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. VHF/UHF includes 700/800/900 MHz frequency bands used for the public safety spectrum in various countries. Radios operate in frequency bands ranging from VHF to 900 MHz. Lower frequencies are used for public safety radiocontrast with cellular frequencies; the cellular frequencies range from 700 MHz to 2150 MHz and higher. Government bodies are increasing investments in DAS applications in these frequency bands as they are highly emphasizing deploying separate public safety and commercial DASs. VHF-based radio is widely used for communication on boats and among marine personnel, fire departments, and transportation authorities. It is vital equipment to have on board because it allows contacting other department members in the event of an emergency. For instance, in the US, VHF is used for two-way radio communication by agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market"

198 - Tables

85 - Figures

288 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=25689918

North America expected to dominate the DAS market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest DAS market during the forecast period. It is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world. According to GSMA Mobility Report 2021, North America will account for 219 million 5G connections by the end of 2025, and by 2025, 51% of the cellular networks in the region will be connected with 5G network. In addition to a large number of subscribers owning more than one connected device, increasing automation in various sectors, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), rising number of cellular M2M connections, and surging demand for on-demand video services would also drive the growth of the DAS market in the region. The North American market is one of the few that is focusing on both LTE-M and NB-IoT development simultaneously. For instance, Verizon (US) is a mobile IoT solution provider that offers commercial cellular networks in North America, is focused on LTE-M and NB-IoT. Moreover, the growth of the market is also attributed to the presence of key DAS providers such as CommScope (US), Corning (US), and Comba Telecom Systems (US) in the region. The aim of these players to quickly deploy 5G in the region to give better connectivity to the customers and businesses would drive the demand for DAS components and services for providing seamless network connectivity while simultaneously supporting multiple carriers. For instance, in January 2018, AT&T (US) announced its plan to introduce a mobile 5G service by late 2018.

The key players in the DAS market are CommScope (US), Corning (US), PBE Axell (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), SOLiD Technologies (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), and Betacom (US).

JMA Wireless (US), Connectivity Wireless (US), Whoop Wireless (US), ExteNet Systems (US), Betacom (US), Harris Communications (US), FiberSpan (US), QMC Telecom (Brazil), VeriDAS (US), and Airplux Technologies (China) are few startup and SMEs companies that cater the DAS market.

Related Reports:

Radio Access Network Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, DAS), Connectivity Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G), Deployment Location (Urban, Rural, Residential, Retail Stores), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/distributed-antenna-system-equipment-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/das-systems.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-battery.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg