Carbonate Market to Garner $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 7.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carbonate Market by Type (Dimethyl, Propylene, Ethylene, Glycerol, 1,2-Epoxydodecane, 1,2-Hexadecene, Styrene, Epichlorohydrin, and Others), Application (Solvent, Catalyst, Electrolyte, Additive, Cleaner, and Others), and End Use (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Energy & Power, Polymer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global carbonate industry generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $7.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Escalation in demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile industry and surge in use of organic carbonates in solvent & electrolyte applications drive the growth of the global carbonates market. However, side effects associated with use of organic carbonates hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth of the pharmaceutical sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global carbonates market, owing to its dependence on cosmetic & personal care, paints & coatings, textile, and polymer industries.

Propylene carbonate is used in cosmetics & personal care product formulations for dissolving or suspending other ingredients into cosmetic products. In addition, it is used to minimize the thickness of cosmetic and personal care formulations. Thus, temporary halt of manufacturing facilities in the cosmetics industry has hampered the growth of the carbonate market during the lockdown.

Also, key manufacturers in the cosmetic industry faced a supply-demand gap, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The glycerolsegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the glycerol segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in concerns about sustainability and versatility of glycerol carbonates. Moreover, the dimethyl segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its environmentally friendly characteristics.

The paints & coatingssegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use, the paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to polar characteristic and mineral wetting property of propylene carbonate that makes it suitable to be used in the coating industry for applications such as wire enamels, polyurethane production, and epoxies. However, the polymer segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for packaging products.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carbonate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development and rise in demand for environment friendly coating products.

Leading Market Players

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Empower Materials

Anmol Chemicals Group

Kowa Company Ltd.

Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.

ReactChem Co. Ltd.

SMC Global

TOAGOSEI Co. Ltd

