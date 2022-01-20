Identillect Technologies Corp: Ophtek Partners with Identillect Technologies to Provide their HIPAA Based Clients with Secure Email Services

Ophtek offers Delivery Trust to their Medical and Financial Services clients

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp., an industry leader in compliant email security announced its first new reseller partner of 2022. Identillect has refocused its market strategy to place a significant effort on providing support and resources to our growing reseller market. The reseller market is expanding and becoming a larger portion of Identillect's customer base and future growth.

Ophtek is full-service technology and IT support organization; they have served Northern California's Bay Area since 2013 and cater significantly to the technical and support needs of medical-based organizations. Ophtek prides itself on providing its customers with the most up-to-date technical service and support while keeping their services compliant with the expanding regulatory requirements. Ophtek has an ongoing education component to its organization which assists their customer base to understand the changing technical environment and the best path to success.

Ophtek founder Arash Shokouh stated, "We are committed to serving all aspects of our clients' needs, and security is no exception. Partnering with Identillect Technologies allows us to provide secure communication to our clients, ensuring they have a positive user experience and maintain adherence to regulations such as HIPAA. Ophtek will continue in February with their quarterly IT Best Practices lecture series where we are excited to have Identillect's CEO Todd Sexton as a guest lecturer on cyber-security on February 16th, 2022, at a session where Delivery Trust will be highlighted."

Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton, states, "Identillect is proud to be the security partner for Ophtek, they have an impressive reputation and growing customer base largely focused in the medical and financial sectors with significant security and regulatory requirements. Identillect is excited to be an ongoing partner to this organization, and I am extremely pleased to be working with Arash who is a progressive and intuitive business leader interested in maintaining cutting edge technology for his clients."

HIPAA Journal recently reported additional HIPAA regulatory requirements in healthcare data breaches and2020 saw more than 29 million healthcare records breached. The medical profession is seeing a significant increase in data breaches and cyber-security protection is now more important than ever.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

About Ophtek:

Ophtek is a full-service technology and IT support company committed to the ever-changing needs of their customer base. They serve California ranging from Sacramento to Los Angeles.

They provide their clients with a complete range of IT Managed Services.

Ophtek's Total IT Coverage services are a fixed cost on-site and remote support solution that helps you eliminate the costs associated with avoidable system downtime. They protect critical systems from security threats, provide updating, patching, preventative maintenance, onsite and remote support, providing a complete Managed IT Solution necessary to keeping your office operating at peak efficiency.

Ophtek LLC

Arash Shokouh

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 877-674-8356

Email: arash@ophtek.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp

