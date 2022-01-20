ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with Rutgers University Department of Food Science professor, Dr. Kit Yam. This partnership is being integrated with ProAmpac's Material Science and Innovation teams to support the company's commitment to developing active and intelligent food packaging.

"Dr. Yam is recognized as an expert in the fields of active and intelligent packaging and ProAmpac is honored to include him and his lab in our expanded research and development partnerships," said Hesam Tabatabaei, global vice president of product development and innovation. "We are certain this partnership will accelerate innovation in smart packaging leading to food-safety solutions for consumers and extend shelf-life to reduce overall food waste."

Through this partnership, Dr. Yam's lab will provide testing capabilities critical to ProAmpac's smart packaging development mission. Dr. Yam states, "ProAmpac's commitment to studying the fundamentals of active and intelligent packaging will move the field forward. Through this impactful partnership we will work to bring smart packaging out of the lab and onto store shelves. I look forward to working together and, in the future, delivering ground-breaking packaging innovation."

Rutgers University's food-safety and shelf-life expertise complements ProAmpac's existing partnerships with institutions such as Polytechnique Montréal, Rochester Institute of Technology and Clemson University.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

