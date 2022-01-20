Dolphin Entertainment Partners with Winter Sports Champions to Launch NFT Collection as Games Start in Beijing

Latest Digital Collectible Series Brings Together Worlds of Comic Books and Top Athletes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / As the eyes of the sports world focus on Beijing for the start of the winter games, Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced today the upcoming availability of a new NFT digital collectible program that artfully brings together the worlds of comic book heroes and groundbreaking athletes. The drop is themed Winter Sports Champions and features a combination of legends and current winter athletes, including many current competitors in the February games along with skating legend Nancy Kerrigan. The Winter Sports Champions collection will be released in partnership with FTX.US, allowing fans to purchase the NFTs with credit and debit cards as well as cryptocurrency. Future NFT collections featuring different groups of athletes in superhero form will be released in the coming months.

Winter Sports Champions will be sold in packs and made available on DolphinNFTs.com beginning on February 4. Each fierce athlete in the collection will be imagined as a bold adventure comic book hero by former senior Marvel Studio visual artist Anthony Francisco and his team of creatives at Dolphin Entertainment, with animation created by Dolphin subsidiary Viewpoint Creative.

The athletes included in this collection participate in the sports of figure skating, speed skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, cross country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, luge, and curling. A full list of athletes included in the collection is below.

"Two of the biggest pop culture events of early 2022 are the expansion of NFTs to mainstream audiences and the upcoming winter games," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Anthony Francisco and his team of visionaries at Dolphin had a blast transforming this awesome roster of winter sports champions into comic book heroes, creating the opportunity to own a truly rare piece of art whether you are a sports fan or an expert NFT enthusiast."

Winter Sports Champions Collectibles will be sold in packs and assigned a level of rarity (Common, Bronze, Silver, Gold) based on how many NFTs of each athlete will be made available and the design attributes of the collectible.

Along with collecting their favorite athletes and building their super team of Winter Sports Champions, NFT holders will be able to unlock rare, digital items and real-life rewards such as an actual luge ride or a signed piece of pro sports gear hand-picked by the athletes themselves.

Follow Dolphin NFT Marketplace here:

Instagram:@dolphin_marketplace // Twitter: @dolphin_mtkpl

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing, and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is composed of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales, and public relations.

To learn more, visit:https://www.dolphinentertainment.com or DolphinNFTs.com.

# # #

Winter Sports Champions Collectibles included in this collection are (alphabetically):

KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD - American ice hockey player and Team USA Captain. Born and raised in Illinois, Coyne Schofield is a two-time Winter Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist [2014 Silver in Sochi, 2018 Gold in PyeongChang], six-time International Ice Hockey Federation World Champion, and became first woman to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition in 2019. Coyne Schofield will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

RED GERARD - American snowboarder born in Westlake, OH and raised in Silverthorn, CO. After learning to snowboard at the age of two, he began competing at the amateur level within ten years, and at the professional level five years after that. Gerard claimed the title of youngest male Olympic snowboarding champion and secured a medal in slopestyle at his first Winter Games [2018 Gold in PyeongChang]. Additional early career highlights of Gerard's include competition at the 2015 FIS Junior World Championship, First Place at the 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, First Place at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championship in 2019, and First Place in the 2020 & 2022 Dew Tour on Copper Mountain. A seven-time X Games Competitor, he earned a Bronze medal at the 2020 X Games in Aspen. Gerard will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

LINDSEY JACOBELLIS - American snowboarder born in Danbury, CT and raised in Stratton Mountain, VT. A 20-year Team USA member, Jacobellis is a four-time Winter Olympian, an Olympic medalist [2006 Silver in Torino], 31-time World Cup Gold medalist, ten-time X Games Gold medalist, and six-time World Champion. She is the author of a new children's book, an NASM-certified personal trainer, and mentors young athletes. Jacobellis will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GUS KENWORTHY - British-American freestyle skier born in Chelmsford, Essex, UK and raised in Telluride, CO. He focuses on slopestyle and halfpipe events and has competed in 31 X Games, three World Championships, and is a two-time Winter Olympian and an Olympic medalist [2014 Silver in Sochi]. As the first action sports athlete to publicly come out in 2015, Kenworthy helped change the landscape of sports and now advocates for the LGBTQ community. Kenworthy will represent Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

NANCY KERRIGAN - American figure skater and Massachusetts native, represented the United States at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympic Games. She is a two-time Olympic medalist [Bronze in Albertville and Silver in Lillehammer], world medalist, US National Champion, and member of the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Kerrigan began skating at an early age at a rink down the street from her home in Stoneham, MA, and eventually became one of the sport's most prodigious performers, appearing in ice shows including Champions on Ice, Halloween on Ice, Disney's Dreams on Ice, and a Salute to the Golden Age of American Skating. She has also appeared off the ice in movies and television shows including Blades of Glory and Dancing with the Stars. Kerrigan, mother of three, has been an active supporter of the vision-impaired in honor of her blind mother.

HILARY KNIGHT - American ice hockey player with active roster status on Team USA. Born in Palo Alto, CA, Knight is a recent MBA graduate and currently resides in Sun Valley, ID. She began playing hockey at five years old and is now a four-time Winter Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist [2010 Silver in Vancouver, 2014 Silver in Sochi, 2018 Gold in PyeongChang], as well as an eight-time Women's World Champion. An outspoken advocate for gender equality, Knight is changing the landscape for women in sport. She holds the record for the most goals scored all-time at the Women's World Championships and leads the Americans with 79 points all-time in the tournament. Knight and Team USA will look to defend their Gold Medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

JOEY MANTIA - American speed skater born and raised in Ocala, FL. Through his career in inline speed skating, Mantia is a 15-time World Cup Gold medalist, 28-time World Champion, three-time Pan American Games Champion, 12-time Junior World Champion, and has over 90 national titles. With participation in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, Mantia will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

CHRIS MAZDZER - American luger and active roster member of Team USA. Born in Massachusetts and raised in Salt Lake City, NY, Mazdzer started luge at eight years old. He is a nine-year World Championship participant, a ten-time World Cup medalist [securing Gold four times], and an eight-time Norton National Champion. With three Winter Olympic showings, Mazdzer made history by becoming the first American athlete to win a medal in the Men's Single Luge event [2018 Silver in PyeongChang]. Mazdzer will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

TINA MAZE - Slovenian Alpine skier who began to ski at three years old. After her 1999 World Cup debut at the age of 15, she went on to become a four-time Olympic medalist [2010 Silver (2) in Vancouver, 2014 Gold (2) in Sochi] with four world titles to her name. Maze announced that she would take the year off from competitive skiing following the 2014-15 season and appeared in one more World Cup competition in January of 2017 - the same competition and location where she had made her World Cup debut - then retired. As of today, Tina still holds the world record of points scored in one World Cup season for men and women combined with a total of 2414 points.

JOHN SHUSTER - American curler born and raised in Chisholm, MN, residing now in Superior, WI. An eight-time U.S. National Champion, he has participated in nine World Curling Championships and four Winter Olympic games to become a two-time Olympic medalist [2006 Bronze in Torino, 2018 Gold in PyeongChang]. Shuster will represent the United States for a fifth time at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684733/Dolphin-Entertainment-Partners-with-Winter-Sports-Champions-to-Launch-NFT-Collection-as-Games-Start-in-Beijing