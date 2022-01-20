60-Day Free Trial of Premium Membership designed to promote healthy sleep

Sleep Cycle, the world's most popular sleep tracking application, today announced that it will offer a 60-day free trial of its premium membership to current U.S. college students. Through this initiative, students will benefit from relaxing sleep sounds and stories library, including Sleep Cycle's celebrity-narrated sleep story, "The Lighthouse" narrated by Emmy-award winning actor, Alexander Skarsgård.

These sleep aids, in addition to Sleep Cycle's tracking and intelligent alarm clock, give students the tools they need for a good night's sleep. Additional analytic tools accessible through a premium membership will allow them to track and analyze their sleeping patterns, resulting in a greater understanding of their sleep and insights into ways to improve their nightly routine.

College and university students have notoriously erratic and unpredictable sleep schedules. In a recent in-app survey conducted by Sleep Cycle, almost half (44.4%) of the 518 students surveyed responded that they do not have a bedtime routine and only 15.5% of students listed sleep as a high priority.

"Between looming academic demands, practices, jobs or internships, family obligations, and other extracurriculars, students' plates are overflowing, and prioritizing sleep is often the first thing to fall to the bottom of their tasks list," said Li Åslund, sleep expert for Sleep Cycle. "Sleep is a vital factor in academic success, as well as in overall health, and sleep inconsistency, over time, can affect students in a number of ways."

According to Åslund, these are three of the top reasons students are likely to experience sleep problems:

Whether they are chatting on social media, texting, or hanging in real life, students can socialize with friends for hours, late into the evening. This can lead to later bedtimes and by consequence, too little sleep. In addition, blue light exposure from looking at devices directly before bedtime can impact sleep quality. Academic obligations and stressors. Stress related to school performance can influence sleep, making it harder for students to fall asleep, prolonging sleep latency, and causing them to toss and turn all night.

"As students head into a new semester, Sleep Cycle created this promotion to help students become more aware of their sleep habits and evaluate their sleep health," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "This initiative is part of Sleep Cycle's overarching mission to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better."

Sleep Cycle's promotion launches today and will conclude on February 5. Current college students can learn more about their eligibility and enroll in the free 60-day premium membership here. Sleep Cycle is available for iOS and Android devices, including wearable devices such as Apple Watch, Google Wear OS and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of active users and over 400 million nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracker application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleeping habits and improve their sleep. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics, frequently contributing to sleep research by collaborating with renowned universities and research facilities worldwide. Sleep Cycle is regularly featured in notable media outlets covering the product and the company's released Sleep reports. Sleep Cycle (https://www.sleepcycle.com) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and the company has 37 employees.

