Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
20.01.22
16:41 Uhr
11,950 Euro
+0,700
+6,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,90011,95016:53
11,90011,95016:53
Dow Jones News
20.01.2022 | 15:19
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sberbank: Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025 for the long-term employee remuneration program

DJ Sberbank: Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025 for the long-term employee remuneration program

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025 for the long-term employee remuneration program 20-Jan-2022 / 16:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025 for the long-term employee remuneration program Jan 20, 2022

Sber CIB, a subsidiary of Sber Group, will purchase Sberbank ordinary shares in the amount of up to RUB 50 bn in 2022-2025 for its long-term employee remuneration program, in accordance with a decision made by the Sberbank Executive Board.

The purchase will take place on the Moscow Exchange through its over-the-counter trading infrastructure. The purchase does not apply to depositary receipts for Sberbank ordinary shares.

The long-term stock motivation program for Sber's employees was adopted in 2021. In the first program cycle, more than 1,000 key employees of the company, from experts to vice presidents, became participants of the program. The program to be executed in three-year cycles with annual interim payments. The cycles will be launched on an annual basis. For the first cycle of the program, the company is launched in late 2021, shares already held by Sber Group is used. The stock portfolio formed as a result of the of the acquisition will be used in future program cycles.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 137951 
EQS News ID:  1271006 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271006&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2022 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

SBERBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.