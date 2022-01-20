Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market size worth $ 4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing prevalence of infections caused by bacterial pathogens & antibiotic overuse, the development of better standards for fungal susceptibility, the growing use of rapid commercial testing systems are some of the factors driving the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market" By Product (Automated Laboratory Instruments, Susceptibility Testing Disks, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Products, MIC strips, Susceptibility Plates, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables), By Method (Dilution, Disk Diffusion, ETEST, Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test, and Genotypic Methods), By Type (Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Anti Parasitic Testing, and Others Susceptibility Testing), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, and Other Applications), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Research and Academic Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market size was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39619

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Overview

With the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, there is a need for the development of a new broad spectrum of antibacterial drugs. The governments from across the globe are funding the research and development for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test kits that produce faster results and the private companies alike are also heavily investing that is expected to drive the growth of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market. The adoption of technology in medical science is giving way to rapid test methods and contributing to the growth of the overall Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market for the forecast period.

Infectious organisms such as Haemophilus influenza, Neisseria meningitides, Streptococcus pneumonia, Shigella, Vibrio cholera, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Salmonella serotype Typhi are driving up demand for antimicrobial susceptibility test kits. The automated antimicrobial susceptibility test devices are available with several modern features and functions and are priced accordingly. Incubation and detection times are split in half when automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test methods are used. Unlike other treatments that are used to treat chronic illnesses and are used for the rest of their lives, antimicrobial drugs are only used for a short moment to cure the patients.

This makes antibacterial drugs less expensive for pharmaceutical companies. The global market's growth is hampered by this lack of return on investment. The discovery and development of these antimicrobials, on the other hand, is taking longer and requiring larger resources and more complicated techniques. Also, the expansion of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is being hampered by an unsatisfactory reimbursement scenario and a low return on investment. The expensive cost of these systems, on the other hand, is a major impediment to their increasing application by end-users, particularly by small-budget institutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BioMérieux, BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Hi-Media, MERLIN, Liofilchem, Accelerate, and Alifax.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market On the basis of Product, Method, Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Product

Automated Laboratory Instruments



Susceptibility Testing Disks



Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Products



MIC strips



Susceptibility Plates



Culture and Growth Media



Consumables

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Method

Dilution



Disk Diffusion



ETEST



Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test



Genotypic Methods

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Type

Antibacterial Testing



Antifungal Testing



Ant Parasitic Testing



Others Susceptibility Testing

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Application

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery and Development



Epidemiology



Other Applications

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By End-User

Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Research and Academic Institutes

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market By Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Application (Hospitals And Clinics, Food And Beverage Industries, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Antimicrobial Packaging Market By Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paper & Paperboard), By Packaging Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic acid, Bacteriocins, Enzymes), By Technology (Controlled release packaging and Active packaging), By End-Use (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Personal care), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market By Fabric (Polyester, Polyamide, Cotton), By Application (Medical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparel), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Drugs Market By Type (Pentavalent Antimonials, Antifungal Drugs, and Anti-Leishmanial/Antimicrobial Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Antimicrobial Coating Companies promising a hygienic future

Visualize Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg