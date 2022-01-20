Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. Secures $1.2 Million in New Purchase Orders

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced today that its subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. (QCA) has secured $1.2 Million of new purchase orders, increasing its backlog to over $2.6 Million dollars for January 2022. These customers range from EV manufacturers to medical device manufacturers to 3D printing and robotics customers.

QCA's President, Tim Garcia, commented, "Our continued growth is due to a combination of our long-term loyal customers, in addition to the newly acquired ones. Alpine 4 corporate has consistently supported the reinvestment of capital back into cutting edge, new equipment helping us to maintain our competitive edge here in the Valley. Our new state-of-the-art equipment has allowed us to not only win over new customers but has given us the capacity to fulfill larger orders. We will continue to garner new clientele with our reputation for high-quality PCB work."

Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. has provided high-tech electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the Silicon Valley area for over three decades. The company prides itself on being ITAR, AS9100D, UL, IPC A 610, and J-STD-001 certified. The aerospace industry established AS9100 certification to provide a single quality management system to satisfy quality requirements from the Department of Defense, NASA, and Federal Aviation Administration.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4's CEO, had this to say: "What a great way to start the year. At QCA, we have a highly-skilled yet stable workforce, which by itself has given QCA a competitive advantage with Fortune 500 customers over the past three decades. When coupled with our vast certifications and quality assurance programs, QCA competes well even with the bigger players in the business. While we use these certifications for existing customers, it is equally important for QCA's sister subsidiaries like Vayu Aerospace and ElecJet to have an in-house company like QCA that can deliver US-based production of parts and assemblies to support our selling initiative to the US Federal Government, its various agencies and other companies that sell to them."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

