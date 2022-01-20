Four new PV developments have been announced this week, adding to a growing list of renewable energy projects in the coal-dependent Eastern European country.Poland is seeing an increasing number of unsubsidized solar projects as it moves in leaps and bounds towards a target of 7.8GW of solar capacity this decade, as outlined in its National Plan for Energy and Climate. With the country backing solar through an auction scheme and incentives for rooftop PV, this week also brought a few new subsidy-free announcements. Swiss energy company Axpo has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...