Bloomington, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - SummaForte, a new, premium CBD brand that has transformed the esports industry with products that promote healthier and higher-performing gamers, is providing its SummaTape and SummaMix to ESPN's Winter X Games athletes and staff. SummaForte's products facilitate peak performance, enable faster recovery, and advance a healthy lifestyle.

"We're excited that we were invited to provide SummaForte products to the X Games athletes," said CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Thinnes. "I marvel at how these elite athletes fearlessly launch themselves 30-plus feet in the air and perform such amazing skills in an intense athletic environment. But with big air comes wear and tear, and strains and injuries to muscles and ligaments are a part of life for these high-intensity professionals. As we've seen with our esports athletes, SummaTape can help speed recovery from demanding physical feats by offering structural support and helping reduce oxidative stress and associated inflammation. And our SummaMix can give athletes an edge by providing sustained energy and enhancing vision, focus, and reaction time."

"The SummaTape and SummaMix provided by SummaForte are ideal for action sports athletes such as participants in the X Games," said Kevin Pillifant, a leading expert in sports medicine and rehabilitation and regular on-site trainer at the X Games. "Not only do they enhance quick mental processing, elevate performance, and manage mental strain, but they can be used as part of a strategy to recover from fatigue and injuries related to physical and cognitive exertion of extreme snow sports."

Kevin Pillifant, ATC, on site at the X Games Aspen 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8328/110979_kevin_xgames3.png

SummaForte is focused on developing bespoke, science-driven products that enable peak performance, faster recovery, and a healthy lifestyle. SummaForte launched with a focus on esports and gaming, leading a movement to help professional gamers embrace healthy rituals and more effectively manage the musculoskeletal, vision and cognitive challenges they confront. Currently, SummaForte offers two signature CBD products developed on the foundations of science and quality:

SummaTape- a lightweight and stretchable cotton-spandex tape that supports muscles and ligaments while enhancing dexterity and facilitating faster recovery. The kinesiology tape is infused with CBD and menthol, delivering a cooling effect while helping reduce inflammation.

SummaMix- A drink mix featuring a trifecta of healthy nutrients that provide sustained energy (CBD), vision health (lutein) and cognitive acuity (nootropic). Manufactured using a patented DehydraTECH process from Lexaria Biosciences, SummaMix is an effective nutrient carrier that ensures faster onset and higher bio-absorption for stronger efficacy.

X Games Aspen is the world's best action sports event showcasing the biggest names in snowboarding and skiing. The three-day event includes world-class competitions featuring Men's and Women's Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck.

Contact:

Russell Newell

Russell.newell@summaforte.com

https://summaforte.com

https://www.facebook.com/SummaForte

https://www.instagram.com/summaforte/

https://twitter.com/SummaForte

https://www.linkedin.com/company/summaforte/

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110979