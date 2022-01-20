Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce that Voyent Alert! coverage was extended to over 100 new communities over the course of 2021. The overall size of the Voyent Alert! network now stands at over 320 communities. Other key highlights include:

Voyent Alert! sent out c.80% of the 2021 fire and flood alerts across the Pacific Northwest;

Overall system usage (messages sent) increased c.120% year-over-year with existing customers, demonstrating increasing confidence amongst clients to use Voyent Alert! for day-to-day community communications;

Voyent Alert! won c.85% of its competitive engagements in 2021, exhibiting continued validation of the system's capabilities and value proposition;

Voyent Alert! subscription renewal rates were 98% for 2021.

"We are pleased with 2021 Voyent Alert! market and system use expansion," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO of ICEsoft. "In particular, the 2021 Voyent Alert! launch into the U.S. market has yielded encouraging results when compared to the competitive solutions. U.S. communities are increasing their awareness of community notification tools and Voyent Alert! is becoming the top-of-mind solution for many. We are very excited about the prospects for continued growth ahead."

The Voyent Alert! service provides targeted and enriched media alerts to community members and residents during critical events such as fires, floods, or train derailments as well as important day-to-day informational notices such as road construction, fire-bans or COVID-19 updates. Voyent Alert's notifications are personalized with critical information such as a recipient's distance and direction to an incident, maps, visuals and critical attachments.

Voyent Alert! Notification Service

