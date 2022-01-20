Ann Demeulemeester appointed to VGP Foundation's Board of Directors

Press release

Antwerp, Belgium. January 20, 2022: The VGP Foundation, a registered Belgian private foundation founded by VGP announces the appointment of Ann Demeulemeester as a new member to its Board of Directors. In her role, Mrs Demeulemeester will hold the post of a representative for the projects around the protection of the European cultural heritage, one of the three main focus areas of the VGP Foundation.

Ann Demeulemeester graduated as fashion designer at the royal Academy of Fine Arts, Belgium in 1981, she launched her own brand together with her creative partner Patrick Robyn in 1985. Present in Paris during fashion-week for 30 years, her shows and work gained international appreciation with a world-wide distribution.

She received the ?rst Culture Award from the Belgian Government and later the Henry Van De Velde life-time achievement gold award. The l'Université libre de Bruxelles awarded her with the title 'doctor honoris causa'. In recent years, she moved into new design territories such as tableware, lighting and furniture.

Ann Demeulemeester said: "What I ?nd particularly fascinating is that the board of VGP-Foundation is composed of members with very different backgrounds, active in a variety of ?elds but still sharing the same concerns and desire to contribute to projects that help to make our world more beautiful. That is nice to see and to be part of it."

About the VGP Foundation

The VGP Foundation was founded in 2019 by VGP NV, a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate and is a registered Belgian private foundation under number 0735.540.607. VGP has committed to contribute circa 1-2% of its annual profit to the VGP Foundation. The foundation focuses on three main areas: supporting the education for children and young people in need, the preservation and creation of biospheres and nature conservation zones and the protection of European cultural assets and heritage sites.

For more information: www.vgp-foundation.eu

