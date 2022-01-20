The "Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland is one of the largest Data center markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Data center market includes around 23 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 48 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in eleven facilities, which are expected to be operational in 2-3 years.

POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

Rapid investment in technology and network connectivity, government support, a growing OTT and gaming market, the implementation of the GDPR, and the announcement of cloud regions by hyperscale data center market operators will be strong drivers for the Poland Data Center industry in coming years.

Poland is one of the top secondary data center markets in Europe and a major location in Central and Eastern Europe, attracting investments in around three colocation data center facilities in 2020.

The total market investment in data center development amounted to around USD 827 million in 2020, with Warsaw as one of the most preferred locations for expansion.

The report considers the present scenario of the Poland data center market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Over USD 1.2 Billion will be invested in the development of Data centers in Poland during 2021-2026.

Around 850 thousand square feet of data center space will be added across Poland during 2021-2026.

POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Both colocation and cloud service providers are investing in data centers in Poland, where the data center market is majorly dominated by telecom operators and other local service providers

In 2021, Equinix has invested in developing the WA3 phase III data center facility, which hosts around 475 rack cabinets.

