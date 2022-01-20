Livepoint Software Solutions have been selected by the Government to participate in their new Help to Grow: Digital launch

Created to help small and medium businesses find, adopt & fund digital technologies

THE WIRRAL, UK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The government is providing funding up to £5000 to UK based small & medium businesses to acquire software platforms to help their digital transformation journey.

Their Help to Grow: Digital website allows companies to compare business software and understand what technology is best suited and the most helpful to their growth.

Wirral based Livepoint has been selected as one of a handful of software suppliers, for their CRM and automated workflow platform, SwiftCase.

Their cloud-based software allows business to digitise their business swiftly and simply. It connects to common applications such as Sage, Xero, Google, Mailchimp, Dropbox, and industry-specific software. Business owners can customise & build workflows to suit what they do, without the need for any coding or tech knowledge. Having automated workflows gives a business greater capacity, time, efficiency & management information.

Director, Dr Adam Sykes, said, "We're delighted to be able to help UK SMEs to take advantage of technology to power up their businesses through the Help to Grow: Digital scheme. We are looking forward to working with companies across the country to help them get the most from the available funding."

Director, Nik Ellis, added, "With significant staff shortages in the UK right now, SwiftCase's automation not only provides a solution but levels up the way a business is run, helping them to scale up efficiently."

Businesses wishing to take advantage of this scheme can check their eligibility on a dedicated site here: https://helptogrow.campaign.gov.uk/