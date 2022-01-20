HOPIUM: HOPIUM celebrates its first day of trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

HOPIUM celebrates its first day of trading on Euronext Growth Paris

Paris, January 20th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - HOPIUM (ISIN: FR0014000U63, Ticker: MLHPI), French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans, celebrated today its listing on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

The listing was carried out following a transfer of Hopium shares from the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange to the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange as part of an accelerated admission procedure to the negotiations of the existing shares, without the issue of new shares.

On this occasion, Olivier Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium rang the bell this morning, alongside his team and in the presence of Guillaume Morelli, France listing director for Euronext, during a ceremony at the Euronext offices to celebrate Hopium's listing.

As of today, the new ticker for Hopium shares will be ALHPI. The ISIN code will remain unchanged: FR0014000U63. Moreover, Hopium shares will remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

Contrary to what was stated in the press release of 18 January 2022, Hopium shares will be traded continuously from today.

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of Hopium shares on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange is available on the Company's website: https://www.hopium.com/Investors and on Euronext.

ABOUT HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com

@hopiumofficial

www.instagram.com/hopiumofficial

Contacts :

Hopium

media@hopium.com

Actifin

Financial Communication

Alexandre COMMEROT

+33 (0)7 85 55 25 25

acommerot@actifin.fr

Jean-Yves BARBARA

+33 (0)6 64 11 18 33

jybarbara@actifin.fr

Actifin

Financial Press Relations

Jennifer JULLIA

+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87

jjullia@actifin.fr

VLC

Corporate Press Relations

Valérie LESEIGNEUR

+33 (0)6 68 80 37 35

valerie@agencevlc.com

Joy LION

+33 (0)7 62 59 65 86

joy@agencevlc.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymdxYcVsaZzInZxwk5dsb2Romm2XmGnIZZednGdoa56YamyWmmZla5SbZnBjnWls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72846-2022.01.20.pr.hopium.euronextgrowth.listing.pdf