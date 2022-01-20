Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
20.01.22
14:00 Uhr
62,88 Euro
+0,10
+0,16 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,2063,3219:44
62,1463,2619:44
PR Newswire
20.01.2022 | 18:28
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 20

Ashtead Group plc

20thJanuary 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 18thJanuary 2022, the director listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-

DirectorNumber of shares purchasedPrice paid per shareTotal shareholding
Renata Ribeiro140£55.37140

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700

ASHTEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.