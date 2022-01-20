Ashtead Group plc

20thJanuary 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 18thJanuary 2022, the director listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-

Director Number of shares purchased Price paid per share Total shareholding Renata Ribeiro 140 £55.37 140

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700