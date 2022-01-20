ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, January 20
Ashtead Group plc
20thJanuary 2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 18thJanuary 2022, the director listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-
|Director
|Number of shares purchased
|Price paid per share
|Total shareholding
|Renata Ribeiro
|140
|£55.37
|140
Enquiries
Ashtead Group
Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700
