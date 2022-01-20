Geographic Solutions, Inc.: Geographic Solutions Marks 30 Years of Innovation, Leading the Industry with Groundbreaking Workforce Software

PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Geographic Solutions, the nation's leading provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, corrections, education, human services, and labor market information, is proud to marks its thirtieth year in business, ranking them as the software development vendor with not only the longest tenure, but whose applications are most trusted and widely used.

Founded in 1992, Geographic Solutions specializes in the design and development of custom online solutions for state and local governments. On a day-to-day basis, the software has proven its profound impact on job seekers, employers, and career center staff across the country.

Since inception, the company has implemented state-of-the-art employment websites that collectively serve millions of job seekers, staff, and employers in over 35 states and outlying territories, far surpassing the reach and experience of any other vendor in the industry. Not to be overshadowed by the company's tenure, is that Geographic Solutions' has been a true trailblazer - amassing many of the industry's first-ever milestones.

Geographic Solutions' groundbreaking achievements include the launch of the first website to provide labor market statistics for public and government use. The company is also credited with developing the nation's first website designed specifically for career centers, which included tools for staff assisting individuals benefiting from U.S. Department of Labor programs. To keep up with changing times, Geographic Solutions has also developed custom mobile applications for its clients, and efficiency tools to streamline the day-to-day business processes of career centers.

Another notable company achievement was the development of modernized, reemployment software. For years, there has been a distinct division between unemployment benefits and workforce development - leading to lack of accountability and prolonged stints of unemployment. Geographic Solutions saw the intrinsic value of an 'integrated' system, and launched the country's first combined workforce and unemployment benefits website in Louisiana. This modernized approach has ensured reliable job search validation, fostered rapid reemployment through encouraged job search activity, lessened the depletion of state unemployment trust funds, and lowered employer taxes.

From March 2020 through October 2021, the company's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance software proved itself instrumental, withstanding a crushing amount of user traffic and claim intake, processing over $61.3 Billion in benefits, and preventing $62.4 Billion in potentially fraudulent payments (and counting). During that timeframe, client systems supported by Geographic Solutions software consistently ranked highly in Federal UI performance measures for timeliness and accuracy.

Arguably, one of the company's largest accomplishments came to fruition in December 2021, with the launch of tax functionality within the NEworks system. The state operated for years under two disparate systems. The newly upgraded NEworks system is groundbreaking in that the site contains functionality for workforce (labor exchange), labor market information, unemployment insurance benefits, appeals, and tax. The entire environment and its multiple user types and access points are authenticated under a singular environment.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our great customers and employees that have made this wonderful 30-year journey possible," said Paul Toomey, president and founder of Geographic Solutions.

Moving forward, the company vows to stay true to its commitment to put people back to work and afford equal resources and opportunity to work, regardless of the barrier to employment. In doing so, Geographic Solutions is leveraging its software platform in unique ways - heightening the importance of early career paths for students, reducing recidivism rates for justice-involved individuals, and adapting its software for human service partners. Geographic Solutions, and its domestically based 400+ employees, welcome all new opportunities stemming from the company's strong, 30-year foundation.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market information, human services, corrections, education, employment, and training. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for agencies in more than 35 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is available to more than 75% of the job seekers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com or call 727-786-7955.

For More Information:

Hallie Leverich-Purvis, Sr. Marketing and Communications Team Lead

Geographic Solutions, Inc.

727-786-7955, ext. 220

News@geosolinc.com

SOURCE: Geographic Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684808/Geographic-Solutions-Marks-30-Years-of-Innovation-Leading-the-Industry-with-Groundbreaking-Workforce-Software