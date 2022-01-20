- (PLX AI) - Palfinger says EBIT for the first quarter and for the first half of 2022 will be significantly below the previous year.
- • Palfinger cites due to massive cost increases and an unstable supply chain and says its own price increases have a heavily delayed effect due to the high order backlog and as a consequence are unable to adequately compensate for the cost increases in the first half of 2022
- • Company expects further price increases to take effect in the second half of the year and to compensate for the decline in EBIT during the first half of 2022.
