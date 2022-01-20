HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been named a Top Employer in 17 countries by Top Employers Institute, a global authority in recognizing excellence in people practices. HCL emerged as a Top Employer, among some of the world's largest and best-known enterprises, based on its dedication to fostering employee growth while continuing to drive value for clients around the globe.

HCL has been awarded this status in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Guatemala, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Recognized for the sixteenth time in a row in the United Kingdom, HCL is also ranked first in Poland, Sweden and the Philippines.

Each year, Top Employers Institute certifies organizations that are focused on putting their people first through their exceptional HR policies. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity Inclusion and more.

"Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, HCL has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace," said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. "In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers this year."

"We are proud to be recognized by Top Employers Institute once again, particularly given the global workplace challenges of the past two years," said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies. "This ranking demonstrates our deep commitment to fostering a work environment that is collaborative, flexible and compassionate for our employees. We remain focused on continuously improving the policies and practices that empower our colleagues to think innovatively about the challenges of tomorrow. Ultimately, this has enabled us to build a workplace in which our teams can fuel their career and personal development, while delivering cutting-edge solutions for our clients."

The program has certified and recognized more than 1857 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents.

