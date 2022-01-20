Anzeige
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
Discovery Minerals Ltd. Shareholder Update for January 20, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR):

Discovery would like to advise shareholders that formal steps have been taken to restore the Company's trading status as early as possible.

Discovery has also made further progress with their mining property transactions in Zambia and will release details when completed.

Additionally, Discovery is continuing to address all matters of the Company's activities.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Discovery Minerals Ltd.
+1 (310) 607-8252
Admin@discoveryminerals.com

SOURCE: Discovery Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684854/Discovery-Minerals-Ltd-Shareholder-Update-for-January-20-2022

