Canadian dog treat company posts record year

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - As The Crump Group, one of Canada's fastest growing pet treat manufacturers, closes out a record year, Paul Sproule is promoted to President. Sproule, who joined the company in February 2021 as VP of Strategy, will helm the company's $40 million transformational growth agenda. This investment readies the makers of Crumps Naturals, Caledon Farms, and Dog Delights to expand, addressing growing demand in its Canadian and US markets. Two new manufacturing facilities will quadruple production capacity; 250 jobs will be created; and in-house expertise increases with the addition of industry-leading marketing, R&D, supply chain and sales expertise. With Sproule's promotion, company founders, Margot Crump and Joe Crump, will assume broader leadership roles on the company's board of directors while continuing to play an active role in the daily operations.





Paul Sproule named President of The Crump Group, one of Canada's fastest growing pet treat manufacturers and the maker of Crumps' Naturals, Caledon Farms and Dog Delights dog treats.

"We've worked extremely hard to earn the trust of our retailers and consumers over the past 16 years," says Joe Crump, co-founder and director of The Crump Group. "Paul's strong leadership will ensure continued excellence in quality and service while executing our aggressive growth agenda."

"Paul Sproule is instrumental in helping our business transform into a bigger player on the global stage," adds Margot Crump, co-founder and CEO, The Crump Group. "In the past year The Crump Group has seen sales increase by 70 per cent, distribution increase by 140 per cent, and an outpacing of overall market growth by five times. We're excited to have Paul keep the momentum going."

For the love of treats, The Crump Group expands

To satisfy the demand for premium, innovative pet treats in Canada and beyond, Sproule will lead the organization's transformational growth agenda focusing on talent acquisition, branded and private label product innovation, sales growth and market penetration.

"The sheer size and scale of the US makes it an important market for The Crump group," says Paul Sproule, President, The Crump Group. "With a continued focus on naturally made, single or limited ingredient dog treats, we know product innovation and capacity are key to growth. We're adding 250,000 square feet of manufacturing with new facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and Nashville, North Carolina, which will be up and running in the coming months. We will continue to differentiate ourselves amongst our competition as we can execute relevant, on trend innovation to the market faster. Driving a culture of innovation and agility is key to our success. We want our people to truly have the freedom and autonomy to make a real difference to our business."

About The Crump Group



The Crump Group is a family run, Canadian company producing naturally made, single or limited ingredient dog treats since 2006. The Ontario-based company's core brands are Crumps' Naturals, Caledon Farms and Dog Delights dog treats. It also produces many private brands which are sold and distributed across North America. The Crump Group products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco, PetSmart, Pet Valu, Walmart, Loblaw and Publix to name a few.

