Pythian Services Inc.: Pythian Adds Security Assessment to its Managed Google Workspace Administrative Services

The company now offers a fixed-fee assessment of Google Workspace's configuration and security settings

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022"), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced the availability of Google Workspace Security Assessments . The service includes remediation, recommendations and implementation of Google Workspace's configuration and security settings.



As remote and hybrid workplaces become standard, organizations are challenged with providing multiple access points to data to maintain necessary levels of productivity and collaboration. At the same time, companies need to strike the right balance between accessibility and functionality for employees, while maintaining important security and compliance measures.

"Ensuring Google Workspace adheres to a company's compliance and security framework is paramount to reducing risk," said Aric Bandy executive vice president, Cloud and corporate development at Pythian. "Pythian's Google Workspace Security Assessment helps simplify this process."

Pythian's Security Assessment thoroughly reviews role-based access control for Google Workspace data and application services, ensuring all data is protected in accordance with the organization's desired configuration. The security audit has three distinct phases beginning with an evaluation of the organization's current Google Workspace environment and security settings. Pythian's Google Solution Experts then present their findings and make recommendations for improvements. The process includes two consulting sessions with guidance to implement any remediation and other updates.

Pythian's long-established Google Workspace practice encompasses a full range of services - from recommending the Google tools that best suit an organization's needs, to training and support.

