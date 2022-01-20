Snow Lake Resources Ltd.: Snow Lake Lithium Presents to Members of Government as Well as Automakers Such as Tesla, GM and Ford

MANITOBA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), had the honor of being invited to present on January 12th at an online event hosted by the US Consulate General of Manitoba in conjunction with the Manitoba Provincial Government. The event was titled "Introducing the Province of Manitoba's Critical Minerals Initiatives".

Presenting with Bryan Koontz, the U.S. Consulate General, was Kelven Goertzen, Deputy Premier of Manitoba; David Chartrand, President of Manitoba Métis Federation; Dr. Stewart Hill of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak; Honorable Ralph Eichler, Minister, Agriculture and Resource Development; Jordan Gaw, Regional Director of Invest in Canada; Miquel Peñaloza, U.S. EXIM Bank; Dr. Grant S. Bromhal, Acting Director, Mineral Sustainability Division, U.S. Department of Energy; John Morris, Co-Director of Mining Association of Manitoba; Luz E. Betancur, Commercial Specialist U.S. Commercial Service U.S. Embassy Ottawa, Richard Trudeau, Director, External and Indigenous Affairs, Hudbay Minerals Inc.; and Philip Gross, CEO of Snow Lake Lithium Ltd.

In attendance were industry representatives from both sides of the border as well as key automakers and battery manufacturers.

The purpose of the conference was to promote Manitoba's ability to play a pivotal role in the North American EV industry. Snow Lake's CEO Philip Gross discussed the pressure that electrification puts on the industry supply chain, as well as the need for locally sourced, clean lithium. Snow Lake Lithium was the only lithium company in North America to present.

Mr. Gross stated, "Creating an OPEC style dependence with China on the commodity upon which our future hinges, would be detrimental to the longevity of the North American auto industry. Snow Lake Lithium offers a fully renewable source of battery raw materials which will become even more important as manufactures are increasingly judged by their carbon footprint. The industry cannot maintain Its growth trajectory in the electrification process without establishing self-sufficiency and control of its supply chain."

Philip's presentation can be viewed here; https://youtu.be/PW_R-6lP5CA

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an identified-to-date 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

