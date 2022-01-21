Anzeige
21.01.2022
Sceptre Ventures Inc.: Sceptre Ventures Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (NEX:SVP.H) announces that further to its news release dated November 25, 2021, the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on January 24, 2022. The Company's symbol will remain as "SVP.H".

Currently, a total of 20,808,344 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 5,202,085 Shares would be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1450-789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: mitchell@sceptreventures.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684904/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Effective-Date-of-Share-Consolidation

