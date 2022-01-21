Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Löst der UNO-Generalsekretär einen Kaufrausch in dieser Aktie aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMCY ISIN: NL0000339703 Ticker-Symbol: BBQ 
Frankfurt
20.01.22
08:10 Uhr
5,450 Euro
+0,020
+0,37 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3605,49007:55
5,3805,44007:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2022 | 07:05
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding continued sales growth in Q4 2021 leading to increase in FY 2021 sales

Highlights

  • Outperformance continues despite COVID-19 challenges and related limitations in store openings
  • Q4 sales amount to € 60.6 million (+6.3%) with improvements across all businesses, resulting in € 214.2 million (+3.3%) for the full year
  • Online sales for the full year up 55.9%, leading to an overall channel share of 23.4% for the full year
  • Continued growth in order intake in Benelux (+0.2% like-for-like) and New Business (+11.6% like-for-like) in Q4
  • Order intake growth leads to a record level order book of € 25.3 million (up 10.1% vs. 31 December 2020)

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We continued to deliver strong results both on- and offline in Q4 2021, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19.

Attachment

  • press release 21-01-2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3daa01d1-48ae-4929-a893-1d219bbb7a16)

BETER BED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.