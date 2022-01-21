Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding continued sales growth in Q4 2021 leading to increase in FY 2021 sales

Highlights

Outperformance continues despite COVID-19 challenges and related limitations in store openings

Q4 sales amount to € 60.6 million (+6.3%) with improvements across all businesses, resulting in € 214.2 million (+3.3%) for the full year

Online sales for the full year up 55.9%, leading to an overall channel share of 23.4% for the full year

Continued growth in order intake in Benelux (+0.2% like-for-like) and New Business (+11.6% like-for-like) in Q4

Order intake growth leads to a record level order book of € 25.3 million (up 10.1% vs. 31 December 2020)

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We continued to deliver strong results both on- and offline in Q4 2021, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19.

Attachment