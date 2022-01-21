Australian startup Endua's plan to make modular hydrogen-powered energy generation and storage systems has been given a financial boost, as the federal government has provided it with almost AUD 1 million ($719,800) to help it commercialize its technologies.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based Endura, which plans to build modular hydrogen power banks using new electrolysis technology developed by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), is among 22 businesses that will share more than AUD 12.2 million ($8.8 million) in funding to commercialize their ...

