Fluence and ReNew Power will set up a new joint venture to provide energy storage products for the Indian market. ReNew will become its first customer by procuring a 150 MWh battery-based energy storage system for a 300 MW project in the Indian state of Karnataka.From pv magazine India Fluence and ReNew Power, India's leading renewable energy developer, have joined hands to tap the energy storage market in India. The two companies will form a 50:50 joint venture company to meet the energy storage needs of customers across India. The venture is expected to start operations within the first half ...

