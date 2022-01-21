Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 25 January 2022. ISIN DK0061680279 ------------------------------------------------------- Name PortfolioManager, Snowball Invest, kl n ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 245931 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name PMISBIKLN ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038100