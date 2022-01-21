Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 21, 2022 SHARES NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nordea Bank Abp has invalidated 34,726,349 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on January 21, 2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of January 24, 2022. Identifiers of Nordea Bank Abp's share: Trading code: NDA FI ISIN code: FI4000297767 Orderbook id: 150235 Number of shares: 3,930,834,811 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260