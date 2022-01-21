Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 January 2022. ISIN FI4000297767 ------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Bank Abp ------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,965,561,160 shares ------------------------------------------- Change: 34,726,349 shares ------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,930,834,811 shares ------------------------------------------- Short name: NDA DK ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160271 ------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038119