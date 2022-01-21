Anzeige
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
21.01.22
09:52 Uhr
10,328 Euro
-0,082
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,33210,36611:43
10,34210,36411:43
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 11:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 24 January 2022. 



ISIN          FI4000297767    
-------------------------------------------
Name:         Nordea Bank Abp   
-------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,965,561,160 shares
-------------------------------------------
Change:        34,726,349 shares  
-------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,930,834,811 shares
-------------------------------------------
Short name:      NDA DK       
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     160271       
-------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038119
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
