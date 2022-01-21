The "Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hypertension epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Hypertension epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.
The Hypertension epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Scope of the Report
- The Hypertension report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Hypertension Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Hypertension in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hypertension in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hypertension
- The report provides the segmentation of the Hypertension epidemiology
Report Highlights
- 11-year Forecast of Hypertension epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Hypertension
- Cases of Hypertension by Mutation Types
- Hypertension Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Hypertension
3. Hypertension: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sign and Symptoms
3.3. Pathophysiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Diagnosis
4. Patient Journey
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.3.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)
5.4. United States Epidemiology
5.4.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019-2032)
5.5. EU5 Country-wise Epidemiology
5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
5.5.1.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019-2032)
5.5.2. France Epidemiology
5.5.2.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019-2032)
5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
5.5.3.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019-2032)
5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
5.5.4.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019-2032)
5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
5.5.5.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)
5.6. Japan Epidemiology
5.6.1. Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019-2032)
6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
6.1. Hypertension Treatment and Management
6.2. Hypertension Treatment Algorithm
7. KOL Views
8. Unmet Needs
9. Appendix
