Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (1/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB (the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Swedish Securities Council (ruling 2021:43) has found that the Company has violated item II.3 of the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board, by not in its announcement of a takeover bid to the shareholders of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB having informed at what level of a possible competing bid that a certain shareholder in the target company would not be bound by an undertaking to accept the Company's bid. Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached good practice in the stock market and consequently also the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038149