Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 14:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (1/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that LSTH Svenska
Handelsfastigheter AB (the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book
for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered
the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Swedish Securities Council
(ruling 2021:43) has found that the Company has violated item II.3 of the
Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate
Governance Board, by not in its announcement of a takeover bid to the
shareholders of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB having informed at what level
of a possible competing bid that a certain shareholder in the target company
would not be bound by an undertaking to accept the Company's bid. 

Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company
has breached good practice in the stock market and consequently also the
Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's
violation and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038149
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.