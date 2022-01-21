Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 14:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB

Stockholm, January 21, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
has found that LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB (the "Company") has breached
Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. 


The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Swedish Securities Council
(ruling 2021:43) has found that the Company has violated item II.3 of the
Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate
Governance Board, by not in its announcement of a takeover bid to the
shareholders of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB having informed at what level
of a possible competing bid that a certain shareholder in the target company
would not be bound by an undertaking to accept the Company's bid. 



Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company
has breached good practice in the stock market and consequently also the
Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's
violation and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. 



The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022



About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice
Petter Asp, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel,
Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius,
Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant
Svante Forsberg. 





About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+46 (8) 4056135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.