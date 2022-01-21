Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Corporation") announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares (the "Shares"). The Corporation issued 3,912,481 Shares at a price of $0.84 per Share for gross proceeds of approximately $3,286,484.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until May 21, 2022.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure. Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

Further information can be found at www.ccu.ai.

