Hempacco, a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International (GGII), invites master distributors, retailers, and buyers to meet them at the TPE Show in January

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), plans to exhibit at the Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) in Las Vegas on January 26-28 in booth 9191, promoting their CBD, CBG, and Hemp Cigarettes, including The Real Stuff Smokables and Cali Vibes Pre-Rolls. Hempacco will also showcase their new joint venture affiliate brands like Cheech & Chong Smokables and Hemp Wraps, Rick Ross' Hemp Hop Smokables and Hemp Wraps, Mag-X, Skunk Brand Wraps, and Juicy Brand Wraps.

Hempacco will hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily hosted happy hour at their Westgate Hotel Suite. Distributors can contact Hempacco at (775) 473-1201 for badges and to RSVP for evening meetings on January 26 and 27. The TPE Show is the place to meet some of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods manufacturers in the USA with a diverse portfolio of brands.

Details of the 2022 TPE Show:

Show Dates: January 26 - 28, 2022 (Wednesday - Friday)

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Level 2

Hempacco's Booth Number: 9191

Sample Hempacco's latest Hemp CBD Real Stuff Smokables, Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and other joint venture product releases.

Take advantage of Hempacco's exclusive TPE show deals. See Hempacco's innovative vending machines that sell and advertise consumer goods.

"The TPE is back, and I'm delighted to be back traveling and attending trade shows. The TPE is the perfect venue to demonstrate how we are increasing our market share with our new hemp products that can be placed on store counters with merchandisers," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "It's also an excellent opportunity to exhibit our wrapped vending machines with built-in advertising flat screens. This year we will showcase the Rick Ross Hemp Hop and Cheech & Chong wrapped vending machines," added Sandro Piancone.

Hempacco is at the TPE seeking distributors to carry its new portfolio of Hemp and CBD products. The Tobacco Plus Expo, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the perfect site to present the new CBD and CBG rich Hemp Smokables to regional and master distributors. The TPE also provides an opportunity to explore new product joint ventures and new technology for functional products. Hempacco's brands come with marketing support, merchandising, and salespeople to help open new accounts.





"Our goal at the TPE is to land master distributors for Hempacco's line, which includes Rick Ross' Hemp Hop Smokables, Cheech & Chong Smokables, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and Cali Vibes Smokables," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco. "We're looking for new relationships, especially master distributors in large metropolitan areas," concluded Jorge Olson.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper

Smokable technology development

The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

